Royce & Associates LP Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.39% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,974,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 93,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 3.5 %

KGS stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. This trade represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

