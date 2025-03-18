Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Drops By 25.6%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 209,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,797,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.