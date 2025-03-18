Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $343.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $285.24 and a 52-week high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

