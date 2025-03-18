Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,250 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 433% compared to the typical volume of 1,359 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,295,000 after acquiring an additional 727,000 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,491,000. Crawford Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,263,000. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3,595.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 179,750 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $60.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.