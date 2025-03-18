Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 756,800 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 860,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of BFRG opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.32. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

About Bullfrog AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bullfrog AI by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.