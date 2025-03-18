Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 756,800 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 860,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of BFRG opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.32. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bullfrog AI by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.