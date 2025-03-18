Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 756,800 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 860,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bullfrog AI Stock Up 9.9 %
Shares of BFRG opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.32. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.84.
Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
