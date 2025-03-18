Tangible Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.97 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $2.26 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tangible has traded up 69.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.64447674 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

