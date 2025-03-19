Airline Stocks To Watch Now – March 18th

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Expedia Group, Zscaler, RTX, and Southwest Airlines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that operate in the air transportation industry. Their performance is influenced by factors such as fuel costs, regulatory changes, travel demand, and economic conditions, making them sensitive to global economic trends. Investors often watch these stocks to gauge the health of the airline sector as changes in travel behavior and operational costs impact profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,663,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,201,450. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,790,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,629. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,849. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.71. 862,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,331. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.15. 634,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,510. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.58 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $217.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.42 and a 200 day moving average of $191.63.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 809,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.23. The stock has a market cap of $176.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,171. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12.

