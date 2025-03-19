L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.0% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $123.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

