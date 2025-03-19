Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 3,210 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $49,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in OSI Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

OSI Systems stock opened at $192.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,150. This represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

