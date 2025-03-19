Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

JSML opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $242.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6228 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.