L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 850.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 233,530 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 61,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

