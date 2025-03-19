Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 1,143,097 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,414,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143,097 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amentum were worth $134,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTM stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTM. Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

