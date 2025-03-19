L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

