Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

