Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 609.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,670 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 381,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

