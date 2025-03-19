Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 301,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 141,072 shares during the period. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,476,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,154 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,448,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

