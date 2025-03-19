L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Takes $249,000 Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FTLS stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

