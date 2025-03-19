Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 8,900 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in XPO were worth $71,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in XPO by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,042 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter worth $163,938,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in XPO by 12,923.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,824,000 after purchasing an additional 830,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter worth $91,158,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in XPO by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.03 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.