L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Invests $502,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTES opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.77. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.30 and a 12-month high of $101.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.