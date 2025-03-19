L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Invests $502,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VTES opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.77. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.30 and a 12-month high of $101.48.
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
