Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

