Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lessened by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $515.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $544.48 and its 200 day moving average is $539.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.