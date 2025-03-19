Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 366,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

CAAP opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

