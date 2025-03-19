Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.02. 2,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 370,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $5,187,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,699,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bally’s by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.
