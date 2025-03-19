Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Update

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

MEQYF stock opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.92. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of $123.20 and a 52-week high of $148.68.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.