Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Update

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Mainstreet Equity Price Performance
MEQYF stock opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.92. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of $123.20 and a 52-week high of $148.68.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mainstreet Equity
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.