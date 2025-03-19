iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Stokes Family Office LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,923 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
