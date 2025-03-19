Boston Partners Has $251.61 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,463,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,287 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $251,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Landstar System by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.45.

LSTR opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average of $175.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.59 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

