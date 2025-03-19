Richmond Brothers Inc. Buys 959 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $320.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $402.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.35.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

