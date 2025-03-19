Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $24,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,829,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,205,753.40. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $24,620.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $23,480.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $20,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $23,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $22,860.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Gyre Therapeutics stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 542,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,825. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.57% and a negative return on equity of 118.43%.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

