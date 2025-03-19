Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Director Geraldine Losquadro Sells 1,500 Shares

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE EG traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $356.63. 459,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.40 and a 200-day moving average of $367.89. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $327.37 and a one year high of $407.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 290.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Everest Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

