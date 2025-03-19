iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.01 and last traded at $78.84. Approximately 41,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 39,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.34.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 59,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap Japanese stocks. SCJ was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

