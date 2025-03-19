Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 18.4% – Should You Sell?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. 3,372,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,171,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
