Insider Buying: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) Director A Russell Kirk bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $229,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,645.20. This represents a 154.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 2,541,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $790.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,913,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $9,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 829,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 713,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 269,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

