Insider Buying: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director A Russell Kirk bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $229,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,645.20. This represents a 154.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 2,541,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $790.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,913,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $9,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 829,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 713,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 269,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

