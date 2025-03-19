Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 194.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 44.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,363,000 after purchasing an additional 749,759 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 514,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,454,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HSBC by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.81%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.