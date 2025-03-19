Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,285 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS NEAR opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

