Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 383,571 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,571 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 239,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $136.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.63 and a 1 year high of $146.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

