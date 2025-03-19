Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

