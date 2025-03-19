Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,349 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

