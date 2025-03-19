Twin Tree Management LP Raises Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 3.3 %

H opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $119.30 and a 12-month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

