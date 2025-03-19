Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,572,991 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,472,000 after buying an additional 2,248,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,855,000 after buying an additional 86,483 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

