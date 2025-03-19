FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,961 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FuboTV by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 688,625 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FuboTV by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FuboTV by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 425,906 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FuboTV by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,588,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 200,154 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $7,143,698.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,553.17. This trade represents a 80.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,861,426 shares of company stock worth $9,721,411. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE FUBO opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. FuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.
fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
