FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,961 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FuboTV by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 688,625 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FuboTV by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FuboTV by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 425,906 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FuboTV by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,588,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 200,154 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FuboTV

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $7,143,698.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,553.17. This trade represents a 80.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,861,426 shares of company stock worth $9,721,411. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Huber Research upgraded FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on FuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.40 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

FuboTV Stock Performance

NYSE FUBO opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. FuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

FuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

