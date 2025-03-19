FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:EDV Decreased by Analyst

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.50.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

TSE:EDV opened at C$32.85 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$25.03 and a 52 week high of C$34.84. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.46.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is -56.07%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.