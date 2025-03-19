Ventum Cap Mkts Reduces Earnings Estimates for Pro Reit

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pro Reit in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins raised Pro Reit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Pro Reit Price Performance
