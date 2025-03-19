Lands’ End (LE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $458.69 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LE opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $344.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.80.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.