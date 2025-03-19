Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $8.34 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,875.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,227,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,976,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,764,000 after buying an additional 760,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,657,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after buying an additional 141,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

