DA Davidson Predicts Adobe’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adobe in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the software company will earn $16.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.61. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $391.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 52-week low of $374.50 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.77 and its 200 day moving average is $479.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

