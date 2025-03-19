IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.94.
IRIDEX Company Profile
