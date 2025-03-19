Zacks Research Estimates ResMed’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $9.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.36. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.71 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.82.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $220.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. ResMed has a 52 week low of $172.19 and a 52 week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $2,332,075.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,940 shares of company stock worth $9,164,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

