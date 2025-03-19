Generali Investments Management Co LLC Takes $546,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

