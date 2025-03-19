GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires 35,516 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 562.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 557,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 256,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 170,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.