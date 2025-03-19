GM Advisory Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Saiph Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,945,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $373.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.92 and a 200-day moving average of $401.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.